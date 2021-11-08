'You' Co-Stars Victoria Pedretti and Dylan Arnold Are Dating in Real Life

Victoria Pedretti has a real-life romance with her You co-star! A source confirms to ET that Pedretti, 26, and her 27-year-old co-star, Dylan Arnold, are involved in an off-screen romance.

"Victoria Pedretti and her You co-star, Dylan Arnold, are dating and have been for about a few months," the source says.

In photos obtained by Page Six, Pedretti and Arnold were spotted running errands together in Los Angeles on Sunday. Additionally, photographers told the outlet that the pair was seen entering the same house with toothbrushes in hand, and later leaving together.

Pedretti starred as Love Quinn, Joe Goldberg's (Penn Badgley) wife, on season 3 of the Netflix series. And while he's older than her in real life, Arnold played Theo Engler, Joe and Love's college student neighbor.

Despite their onscreen age difference (spoiler alert!) Love and Theo engaged in an affair on the show, which has been renewed for a fourth season.

When ET spoke with Pedretti about her potential season 4 return, she said simply, "That is not my decision."

