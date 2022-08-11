'Yellowjackets' Season 2: Lauren Ambrose Cast as Adult Van

Van is alive! Lauren Ambrose has joined the season 2 cast of the Emmy-nominated Yellowjackets as the adult version of Van, Showtime announced Thursday.

The Six Feet Under alum will be a series regular, confirming speculation that the character -- whose fate was left unclear at the end of the first season -- is indeed still alive and kicking. Actress Liv Hewson, who played the teen version of Van, has also been promoted to series regular for season 2.

Filming on the new season goes into production in Vancouver later this month.

Back in February, ET connected with Hewson and co-star Tawny Cypress, who plays the adult version of Taissa, about their characters' budding romance and the prospects of an adult Van joining the fray.

“Taissa’s marriage seems to be in shambles,” Cypress said, referring to Taissa’s estranged wife, Simone (Rukiya Bernard), in the present day. “It’d be really fun to see an adult Taissa meeting up with an adult Van and where that goes and what that history is all about.”

“Poor Simone, oh my god,” Hewson added. “She’s done nothing wrong.”

Yellowjackets follows a group of high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

The drama is currently nominated for seven Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress for Melanie Lynskey and Outstanding Supporting Actress for Christina Ricci.

The cast includes Juliette Lewis, Ella Purnell, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Nelisse, Steven Krueger and Warren Kole.