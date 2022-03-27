Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Make Grand Red Carpet Entrance at 2022 Oscars

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have arrived! On Sunday, the power couple made a grand entrance at the 94th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Jada wore a stunning Jean Paul Gaultier long-sleeve emerald green gown with a ruffled train. She paired the stand-out style with Glenn Spiro statement earrings and a ring, as well as Jimmy Choo shoes. As for Will, he looked dapper in a Dolce & Gabbana black, three-piece suit.

The 53-year-old actor is up for a Best Actor Oscar for his role in King Richard, and had the support of his wife long before the ceremony even started!

"Keep your fingers crossed ♥️🤞🏾♥️," she captioned photos of her awards show style.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

King Richard, which is about Venus and Serena Williams' father, Richard Williams, is also up for Best Motion Picture of the Year, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Achievement in Film Editing, while Beyoncé is up for Best Original Song for "Be Alive" and Aunjanue Ellis is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role.

This awards season, Will has already won a BAFTA for portraying the tennis pros' father.

For complete coverage of the 2022 Oscars -- hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes -- keep checking back with ETonline.