Will Forte and Willem Dafoe Set to Host 'Saturday Night Live' With Måneskin and Katy Perry!

Saturday Night Live is continuing to bring some serious talent to Studio 8H for the new year! The show announced that former cast member Will Forte and four-time Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe are set to host the upcoming episodes.

Forte -- who served as part of the cast from from 2002 through 2010 -- will be making his hosting debut, with some help from musical guest Måneskin, the Eurovision winners and artists behind the hit cover of "Beggin'."

Forte took to Twitter to celebrate the announcement, writing, "This is about as exciting as it gets. Thanks @nbcsnl — can’t wait for Saturday."

This is about as exciting as it gets. Thanks @nbcsnl — can’t wait for Saturday ❤️ https://t.co/yAuCK1TgEk — Will Forte (@OrvilleIV) January 16, 2022

Meanwhile, the show announced on Tuesday that Dafoe would be hosting the Jan. 29 episode, with some help from musical guest Katy Perry.

This will mark Dafoe's first time as an SNL host as well. Perry, on the other hand, has been a musical guest three times, and once served as the host herself.

Live from New York, it’s 🍄PLAY🍄 Can’t wait to bring my slice of Sin City to the Big Apple🍎 (and ur 📺) @nbcsnl pic.twitter.com/6BCJDsmWtd — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 18, 2022

Ahead of her debut, DeBose opened up to ET's Denny Directo about getting to host for the first time.

"I just wanted to be on the show, so SNL was on my bucket list. I was walking down the 48th street like five years ago and I was like, 'That would be fun to be on Saturday Night Live one day,'" she recalled. "I didn’t think it was coming this quick though."

The Prom star said she was ready to take over Studio 8H, and admitted that while she felt "sensibly fearful," the cast "has been wonderful and it's been a really fun process."

"I still have no idea what I am doing and I probably won't know until we go live, so it will be a surprise to me and you," she quipped.

Saturday Night Live airs live coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.