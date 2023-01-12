Why Teresa Giudice 'Can't Relate' to Jen Shah's Fraud Case

Teresa Giudice, who served a one-year prison sentence for her role in a federal fraud scheme, says she "can't relate" to Jen Shah, who was recently sentenced to six and a half years in prison for her role in a federal fraud scheme.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star broached the topic on her and Melissa Pfeister’s Namaste B$tches podcast and the duo compared Giudice's and Shah's case. Giudice -- along with ex-husband Joe -- pleaded guilty to multiple charges of fraud in 2014, with the mother of four being sentenced to 15 months in federal prison. She was released early in December 2015.

Shah was sentenced last month, some six months after she appeared in Manhattan federal court and pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing. The U.S. Attorney's Office said Shah played a role in targeting vulnerable, elderly victims who were "lured in by false promises of financial security, but in reality, Shah and her con-conspirators defrauded them out of their savings and left them with nothing to show for it."

"It's sad. I wouldn't steal anyone's money," Giudice said. "I would not do that. I would never do that. That's so bad. I signed papers, but I would never steal anybody's money. That's so mean. People think that their money's somewhere and then someone's stealing their money."

Giudice insisted she's innocent and all she did was sign paperwork, "like when you buy a house" while at a lawyer's office. She said she signed paperwork her ex-husband told her to sign. She claimed that, whenever she asked Joe questions, he "yes'd me to death."

"I'm gonna say it again -- I was at a lawyer's office with the lawyer, like when you buy a house. Just sign the dots, and that's all I did."

She added, "I know my kids know I didn't do anything. Joe told them. But when you're stealing [from] people and the kids could read this, 'Like, mom, why'd you do this?' Like, what do you say to your kids to that? So, I can't relate to that because I would never do something like that."

"I'm assuming they probably gave him a plea deal for, like, 48 months, something like that. Something like I got, all right? So, you get 36 months out of that, on good time and all that, and then if you get the drug programs, alcohol programs, and all that, you get even less time. So, you do maybe 15 months, you know, 14 months, something like that," Joe said.

"But if he would have taken the plea, which you can't go to trial against the feds. You can't do it. You gonna lose," Joe continued. "You have a better chance going to trial against state, and even state is tough, you know what I mean? Civil's another program, you know what I mean? So, it's, it's tough. We did the right thing. We took the plea, we licked our wounds and did what we had to do and moved on."