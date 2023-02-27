Why 'Outer Banks' Stars Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes Think Their Characters Are 'Endgame' (Exclusive)

Warning! This article contains spoilers for Outer Banks season 3.

Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline's real-life romance may not have lasted, but both actors still have hope for their onscreen characters. Stokes and Cline told ET's Cassie DiLaura that they still believe John B and Sarah will get their happily ever after.

"I think they will," Cline said about whether the characters will end up together. "I like to think so," Stokes agreed.

Season 3 tests John B and Sarah's love for one another more than ever before, and Sarah eventually cheats on John B during a whirlwind night spent with her ex-boyfriend, Topper.

"I was so scared about this storyline because I felt that inherently wasn't in Sarah's nature," Cline said. "I wanted to make it feel like ultimately she was so lost and so confused. John B has been Sarah's home, and she gets kicked out of that home, figuratively, so where does she go?"

Sarah ends up with Topper after a fight with John B over his dishonesty surrounding his father. She leaves his house with nowhere to stay for the night.

"She has nowhere to go," Cline said. "She's kind of on her own. It's just hard, you tend to go toward a person who will welcome you. I think that's a very human thing and it's complicated, just like any relationship."

Stokes is also sympathetic to Sarah's mistake. "Cheating is never warranted, but John B does her dirty too," he said, pointing to his character's mishandling of the argument.

Despite the roadblock, Cline said the characters have been meant to be "since day one."

"Fairy-tale relationships are wonderful and everybody dreams of it," she continued, "but they're also still real relationships in real life that deal with real problems. It's all about how you get through it."

Austin North, who plays Topper, has his own opinions on the couple's future.

"I don't think any of it is healthy," he quipped about Sarah's two suitors, adding that he thinks she should perhaps not end up with either partner.

"I think [Sarah's] torn in a way. She finally realizes that everything [Topper] has done that seems controlling is all out of love for her," North said. Nevertheless, he added, it's time for Topper to "move on" from her.

Outer Banks season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.