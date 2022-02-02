Why Kylie Jenner Fans Think They Know Her Son's Name

Have Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed a little Angel? Eagle eyed fans of the 24-year-old makeup mogul's Instagram think they have figured out the name of Kylie and Travis' newborn son, thanks to the comments from the couple's close friends and family.

Kylie posted a sweet black-and-white photo of the newborn's tiny fist over the weekend, sharing that her second child was born on 2/2/22.

In the comments section of the Instagram post, Kylie received lots of love for her new addition, including several key comments that raised some eyebrows.

"👼🏽💙," sister Kim Kardashian commented on the post.

Kylie's good friend, Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou, also wrote, "Angel baby ❤️."

Mom Kris Jenner commented, "Angel Pie."

The comments have caused many fans to assume that Kylie and Travis have named their baby boy Angel.

And while the comments could very well be a hint, Kylie also used the angel emoji when sharing her first picture of her 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, on Instagram back in 2018.

In another post, she captioned an image of her and Stormi, "My angel baby is 1 month old today."

As for the second-time parents, Kylie and Travis are loving life with their newborn.

"Kylie and Travis are over the moon since the arrival of their baby boy," a source recently told ET. "They have wanted to grow their family and give Stormi a sibling for a while and they couldn't be happier."