Why Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Kept Baby No. 2 a Secret (Exclusive)

Kane and Katelyn Brown managed to keep baby No. 2 a secret. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the couple at the 2022 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday, and Katelyn revealed why she and her husband kept her second pregnancy quiet until daughter Kodi's December arrival. The pair also share a 2-year-old daughter, Kingsley.

"It was hard after I hit seven months," Katelyn admitted of keeping her pregnancy under wraps. Still, though, staying mum about the baby on the way was important to the couple.

"I just wanted the privacy," Katelyn said. "Social media can be harsh, and people [are] telling you what to do all the time, and I just wanted to cherish the moment with just me and Kane. I loved every second of it. I would do it again."

As for how baby Kodi is doing now, Katelyn gushed, "She’s the best. She’s such a great baby."

Though he's busy as a dad of two, Kane agreed to step in to co-host Monday's ceremony at the last minute, after Kelsea Ballerini tested positive for COVID-19. Kelsea performed some of her hosting duties remotely, while Kane was excited to join Anthony Mackie in-person for the ceremony.

"I’m ready. Me and Anthony went golfing yesterday to get a little more chemistry together. We are friends now, at least I think we are," Kane told ET. "... I’m just excited about hitting that floor. There are a lot of jokes I’m excited about. It's cool Anthony’s here. It's cool Kelsea gets to still be a part of this."

The 2022 CMT Music Awards air live, Monday, April 11 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS, and will also stream live on Paramount+. Check here for a full list of the night's big winners!