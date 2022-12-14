Why Jodie Sweetin Prioritizes Being an LGBTQ Ally 'Even If People Don't Like It' (Exclusive)

Jodie Sweetin is using her voice and her platform to fight for equality every chance she gets, regardless of how critics may feel about it.

The Fuller House alum spoke with ET's Denny Directo at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit on Wednesday, and she opened up about her role as an impassioned advocate for besieged and marginalized groups.

"I have always been an outspoken ally for LGBTQ communities, for Black Lives Matter. I've always tried to fight for equality and love for everyone," Sweetin said. "So I was so thrilled when the Respect for Marriage Act passed, because I know that was something that a lot of people were concerned about... I really was advocating for that and it makes me so happy."

The actress explained that she feels "so honored and lucky that I get to be at the forefront, and to have these discussions," because, for her, having a public platform to advocate for change is an opportunity not to be wasted.

"I feel like if you have a voice and you have a platform, it is incumbent on you to be loud and use it," she said. "Whether people like it all the time or not, sometimes."

"I love what I do because I know that not everyone has the time [or] is willing to be able to get up and do this," she added. "So I take it as a huge responsibility."

With the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling effectively overturning Roe v. Wade, and increased threats to numerous equal rights laws, Sweetin said she feels like letting other people fight isn't an option.

"I don't know if we get to just sit on the sidelines anymore," Sweetin shared. "I don't think we get to do that. It's getting a little weird here... it's scary, and so we get involved."

"For me, when I am in fear, I get to work. Which means there is something that I have to do, that I have to change, that I have to throw myself into, and that's what I try and do," she added.

As for Wednesday's star-studded The Wrap's Power Women Summit, Sweetin was tasked with moderating a panel on the documentary The Janes, which recounts the true story of a group of women in Chicago who created a clandestine, underground network to help women in need of safe, affordable illegal abortions, to save lives and protect women's reproductive health.

"Reproductive freedom and abortion care has been something that is super important to me," Sweetin said of getting to moderate the panel. "As a woman fighting for our freedoms and our rights... I think there's no more important time than now to have that discussion."

"Particularly at panels like this, with amazing women," she added. "I mean, I'm just blown away to be included in that group of women."