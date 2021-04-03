Whitney Cummings Gets Tattoo in Honor of Pal Jennifer Aniston

Whitney Cummings is honoring her friend Jennifer Aniston! On the latest episode of Cummings' Good for You podcast, she invited influencer Hannah Stocking to tattoo 'I heart J,' a nod to Aniston, on the bottom of her foot.

"I want that on me!" Stocking, a big Aniston fan, said of the tattoo. "I will literally tattoo that on my forehead."

"There's nothing I won't do for a laugh. I'm fully getting an 'I love Jennifer Aniston tattoo,'" Cummings said as Stocking was hard at work on the ink. "This is so dumb and I'm so into it."

"Jen's gonna see this," Cummings added with a laugh.

"When in doubt, do it for Jen!" Stocking chimed in.

Whitney Cummings

Cummings and Aniston are longtime friends. The comedian attended the actress' 2015 wedding to her now-ex, Justin Theroux. Aniston and Theroux split in 2017.

Aniston has yet to react to her pal's new ink.

Watch the video to see ET's September interview with Cummings.