Where to Buy Face Masks for Kids Online

Reusable face masks are one practical way to help slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Over the past few months, companies across all kinds of industries have started to sell cloth face masks for adults -- and some are making face masks for kids with fun prints.

If you're a parent looking for personal protective equipment (PPE) guidelines for your children, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that anyone over the age of two wear a face mask while outside of their home. Whether you're dealing with an adult mask or a kids' mask, make sure it fits snugly but comfortably against both sides of the face, can be secured with ties or ear loops, includes multiple layers of fabric (most have two or three), allows for unrestricted breathing and is washed regularly.

Getting your kid comfortable with wearing a face mask -- and then actually keeping it on -- might be a tricky endeavor, so try letting them pick out ones with their favorite color, a cheerful pattern or even a familiar face.

From Disney characters to kid-designed rainbows, below are kids' face masks that you can order online right now. Keep checking back, as we'll be updating this story with new styles that we find.

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.