Where to Buy Clear Face Masks

The face mask has become an everyday staple. Wearing a face covering can help slow the spread of the coronavirus. It can also make it harder to hear and impossible to read lips, which makes day-to-day life in the age of social distancing especially difficult for the deaf and hard of hearing community.

But there's an alternative! Clear face masks are a great option to increase visibility of the face. These masks feature transparent, see-through panels that allow others to read lips and see facial expressions, while still protecting the wearer from excessive exposure.

Available in various patterns and colors, several brands and stores are now offering clear face masks. Now you can protect yourself and others and see their lovely smile.

Shop our picks for the best clear face masks.

