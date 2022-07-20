Where Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Stand Ahead of Baby No. 2's Birth

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," a representative for Khloe told ET, revealing that their decision to have another child together came before Tristan's paternity scandal broke in December 2021. In January, the basketball pro publicly announced that he fathered a baby boy with Maralee Nichols.

"Khloe and Tristan's relationship is strained, but tolerable enough at this point. Khloe and Tristan communicate and are on the same page in terms of doing things for True and not together as a couple," a source told ET. "They want to make sure that True has the best life possible while keeping her happy and away from any tension."

According to the source, Tristan is also making efforts to keep things amicable. "He tries to play the nice guy and be on Khloe's good side," the source noted. "That said, he isn't necessarily trying to win her back romantically. It's more about keeping things cordial between them. He is doing his own thing while single."

"Tristan has been telling friends he's excited," the source said, "but those around Khloe don't really trust anything he says at this point."

Despite their personal drama, though, Khloe and Tristan will always be connected in parenthood. "Khloe is not done with Tristan for good. He will always be the father of their kids and she won't strip him of that," the source shared, "but in terms of living happily ever after, Khloe isn't holding her breath."

In fact, according to another source, she's paying no mind to Tristan's personal life -- like when he was recently spotted holding hands with a woman in Greece.

“Khloe doesn’t care about videos or photos of Tristan with other women as the two aren’t together," the source tells ET. "As long as Tristan continues to be a good father to her children, that’s all that matters. The two aren’t a couple and don’t speak unless they are co-parenting."

As for the logistics of said co-parenting, "Khloe has always been the primary caretaker and it will stay that way, with an open door policy for Tristan to see the kids when he wants," the source explains. "Khloe has moved on and wishes Tristan the best.”