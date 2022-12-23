'When Calls the Heart' Stars Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace Are Engaged

Begin the wedding bells! When Calls the Heart co-stars Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace announced their engagement on Friday via a joint Instagram post.

"Forever❤️" the couple captioned their post. The message went along with a short, slow motion video of McGarry and Wallace sharing a kiss set to Simon Martin Perkin's instrumental rendition of The Beatles' "In My Life."

Fans of the beloved Hallmark series celebrated in the comments, and co-star Erin Krakow wrote, "our forever friends found their forever ❤️❤️! So happy for you both! Still haven't recovered from this beautiful moment! 🥂🥂"

McGarry and Wallace first confirmed their romance in 2020, after McGarry posted a photo of two coffee mugs alongside three candid Polaroid snaps, featuring the duo. The post -- captioned "photo evidence" -- quickly sparked romance rumors that a source later confirmed to ET.

When Calls the Heart fans can add McGarry and Wallace's engagement to a growing list of news to celebrate -- the show was renewed for a tenth season in June. The duo plays characters Nathan and Fiona, respectively.

"When Calls the Heart continues to push the limits as to what we can achieve with this show," Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President of Programming at Crown Media Family Networks, said in a statement. "There are many more stories still to be told about the lives of the beloved characters in this series and we cannot wait for everyone at home to tune in to see what unfolds."

The show finished its ninth season in May, averaging 2.9 million viewers each week. The finale, according to Hallmark, was the season's most-watched episode with 3.1 million tuning in. The season culminated with Lucas proposing to Elizabeth.