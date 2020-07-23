What's New on Netflix in August 2020: Everything Coming Out This Month

August is upon us, which means some new Netflix titles are coming your way. As the coronavirus pandemic continues, you are probably spending your summer months inside more than you usually would, and the good news is, there are a ton of streaming options to help you pass the time.
The beginning of the month will kick off with the original Jurassic Park films, as well as Ocean's Twelve, Ocean's Thirteen and a number of other classics, including Being John Malkovich. Later in the month, look forward to Selling Sunset season 3, Rob Schneider's new special, Asian Momma, Mexican Kids, and the James Bond movies, Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace.
Read on for all the August Netflix releases and corresponding dates. Also be sure to check out what's leaving Netflix, as well as all our streaming guides, from new movies you can stream early while theaters are closed, to the best feel-good movies, the best movies and TV shows to stay in and stream and more.
August 1, 2020
Super Monsters: The New Class
Acts of Violence
The Addams Family (1991)
An Education
Being John Malkovich
Death at a Funeral
Dennis the Menace
Elizabeth Harvest
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Hardcore Henry
Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Seasons 1-2
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Mad Max (1979)
Mr. Deeds
My Perfect Landing: Season 1
Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
The Next Step: Season 6
Nights in Rodanthe
Ocean's Thirteen
Ocean's Twelve
Operation Ouch: Season 1
Operation Ouch: Special
Remember Me
Seabiscuit
Toradora!: Season 1
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2
The Ugly Truth
What Keeps You Alive
August 2, 2020
Almost Love
Connected
August 3, 2020
Immigration Nation
August 4, 2020
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp
Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave
Mystery Lab
Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning
August 5, 2020
Anelka: Misunderstood
World's Most Wanted
August 6, 2020
The Rain: Season 3
The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods
August 7, 2020
Berlin, Berlin
High Seas: Season 3
The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space
¡Nailed It! México: Season 2
The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2
Selling Sunset: Season 3
Sing On! Germany
Tiny Creatures
Wizards: Tales of Arcadia
Word Party Songs
Work It
August 8, 2020
The Promise
We Summon the Darkness
August 10, 2020
GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event
Nightcrawler
August 11, 2020
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids
August 12, 2020
Scary Movie 5
(Un)Well
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
August 13, 2020
Safety Not Guaranteed
An Easy Girl
August 14, 2020
3%: Season 4
El robo del siglo
Fearless
Glow Up: Season 2
Project Power
The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air
The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits
The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change
The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance
Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun
Teenage Bounty Hunters
August 15, 2020
Rita: Season 5
Stranger: Season 2
August 16, 2020
Johnny English
Les Misérables
August 17, 2020
Crazy Awesome Teachers
Drunk Parents
Glitch Techs: Season 2
August 19, 2020
The Crimes That Bind
DeMarcus Family Rules
High Score
August 20, 2020
Biohackers
Good Kisser
Great Pretender
John Was Trying to Contact Aliens
August 21, 2020
Alien TV
Fuego Negro
Hoops
Lucifer: Season 5
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3
The Sleepover
August 23, 2020
1BR
Septembers of Shiraz
August 25, 2020
Emily's Wonder Lab
Trinkets: Season 2
August 26, 2020
Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol
La venganza de Analía
Million Dollar Beach House
Rising Phoenix
August 27, 2020
Aggretsuko: Season 3
The Bridge Curse
The Frozen Ground
August 28, 2020
All Together Now
Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2
I AM A KILLER: Released
Unknown Origins
August 31, 2020
Casino Royale
Quantum of Solace
No Date Yet
