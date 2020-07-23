x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

entertainment-tonight

What's Leaving Netflix in August 2020

What's Leaving Netflix in August 2020

Bad Boys may be for Life, but the first two movies in the franchise won't be forever on Netflix. The streaming service is saying goodbye to Bad Boysand Bad Boys II at the end of the month, as well as a number of other popular titles, including Get Him to the Greek, Clueless, Groundhog Day, Child's Play and He's Just Not That Into You.

You've still got time to watch all these movies, but you better get on it if you've been putting it off!

Read on for a complete list of what movies and TV shows are leaving Netflix in August. Be sure to check out everything coming to Netflix in August as well, and our guide to what new movies you can watch at home while the theaters are closed and release dates are postponed.

August 1, 2020

Skins: Seasons 1-7

August 3, 2020

Love
Paranormal Survivor: Seasons 1-2

August 7, 2020

6 Days
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
St. Agatha

August 14, 2020

Adventures in Public School
Being AP
Goon

August 18, 2020

The Incident

August 19, 2020

Some Kind of Beautiful

August 20, 2020

Bad Rap

August 21, 2020

Just Go With It

August 23, 2020

Fanatic

August 25, 2020

Blue Is the Warmest Color

August 28, 2020

Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown
The Wicker Man

August 31, 2020

Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Candyman
Child's Play
Clueless
Failure to Launch
Get Him to the Greek
Groundhog Day
He's Just Not That Into You
Jerry Maguire
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Lake House
Life as We Know It
Murder Party
Observe and Report
One Day
Public Enemies
Rugrats Go Wild
School Daze
Tootsie
United 93
V for Vendetta
Valentine's Day

Check back here every month for the latest upcoming Netflix departures.

And if you're looking for more to watch when these titles leave, here are what shows to watch on Amazon Prime, the best movies to watch on Disney+, and the best feel-good movies to stream right now.

RELATED CONTENT:

What's New on Netflix in August 2020

Check Out an Exclusive Clip From Netflix's 'Love on the Spectrum'

Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling to Star in $200 Million Netflix Film