Wendy Williams Wants to Meet With Sherri Shepherd After New Host Expressed Concern

Wendy Williams wants to meet with Sherri Shepherd following the comedian's recent comments about The Wendy Williams Show host. The request comes after a bit of back and forth between the pair.

It all started Friday when Williams spoke with Fat Joe on Instagram Live, who asked Williams whether she'll tune into Shepherd's daytime talk show, Sherri, which will premiere this fall after The Wendy Williams Show officially comes to an end.

Shepherd joined a list of celebrities -- including Fat Joe -- who guest hosted for Williams on The Wendy Williams Show last fall after she stepped away from the show due to ongoing health issues.

The decision to end The Wendy Williams Show was made in February, with producers announcing Shepherd's own daytime series -- aptly named Sherri -- taking its place.

"I like her, but I won't be watching her because I know what she’s going to be doing and that’s really not my thing," Williams said. "Anyway, but I love being on my own show and I love that people love to watch it all the time."

Just a day later, during an Instagram Live of her own, Shepherd responded to Williams comments about her taking over her daytime slot.

"I did hear Wendy say she will not watch me on the new show and that's okay," Shepherd said when asked about the remarks. "You know, I understand. I'm not mad at Wendy."

"She's going through a lot," Shepherd added before asking viewers to keep Willians in their thoughts. "I would say that everyone should be praying for Wendy right now. I'm truly concerned for her because I don't feel like there's anybody over there protecting her."

Following Shepherd's calls for though and prayers, Williams told ET that she wants to meet with the former The View co-host.

"I have tons of support around me and I am working on projects," Williams said. "I would love the chance to actually speak with Sherri and sit down and meet."

Williams' lawyer, LaShawn Thomas, told ET that Williams is preparing to "get her show back in motion" -- something she echoed during Friday's Instagram Live -- and called a meeting with Shepherd "the perfect solution."

"Wendy requesting to have a sit down with Sherri to have a meeting of the minds is the perfect solution as she has no ill will or intent," Thomas said. "Wendy is preparing to get her show back in motion."