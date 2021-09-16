'Wendy Williams Show' Delays Premiere Date Again Amid Host's 'Ongoing Medical Issues'

The premiere of The Wendy Williams Show has once again been delayed. On Thursday, it was announced that the rescheduled Oct. 4 premiere is no longer happening as Williams continues to have health struggles.

After sharing the news, the show's account added, "[Wendy Williams] has been and continues to be under a doctor's care and is still not ready to return to work. We plan to return to new shows on Oct. 18."

The show's account did not go into detail about what led to the additional delay, but they did share, "Her breakthrough COVID case is no longer an issue and she has tested negative, but she is still dealing with some ongoing medical issues."

Earlier this month, a source told ET that Williams "is home and improving every day."

In mid-September, the show revealed that the veteran host tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. The program then subsequently postponed its Sept. 20 season premiere date to Oct. 4.

Before news broke that Williams had COVID-19, The Wendy Williams Show released a statement saying she was dealing "with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations." Then, following the news of Williams' coronavirus battle, TMZ reported that she was voluntarily hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation.

Williams was also spotted by DailyMail photographers in a wheelchair, leaving her Manhattan apartment.

Additionally, her brother, Thomas Williams, Jr., also spoke about his sister's condition.

"I did speak with Wendy, she's stabilized, she's doing all right. You know, I can't give all the blow by blows. I told her I'll never proceed her voice through the show," he said. “But I do thank you all for all the kind words, I really do believe and have the faith that Wendy's going to make it."

Her brother continued, "It's not an easy fight. It's not one that individuals always win. Sadly, come November we are on the anniversary of my mother's passing. It's not easy. This isn't easy, but it's necessary. But she's doing well, she's stable, I have spoken with her. We are hanging in there."