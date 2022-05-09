Wendy Williams Says She Won't Watch Sherri Shepherd's Show, Claims She Only Has $2 Since Money Is Frozen

Wendy Williams is giving an update on her life. Over the weekend, the 57-year-old talk show host spoke with Fat Joe on Instagram Live, and opened up about her current finances as well as where she stands with Sherri Shepherd, who is set to take over her timeslot in the fall.

“I love everyone hosting it,” Williams said of the guest hosts who have been filling in for her on The Wendy Williams Show during her extended absence, including Fat Joe, Remy Ma and Shepherd. "But if I only had one person, I wish you [Fat Joe] only did that. Always. And then I come back and whenever I wanna fly away someplace else for a little while, then you do it again. I love you two [Remy Ma], or just her or just you.”

During the conversation, Fat Joe asked Williams if she has plans to come back to The Wendy Williams Show and reclaim her spot as the queen of daytime talk before the show comes to an end. “Absolutely, absolutely,” she told the rapper.

As for whether she'll tune into Shepherd's daytime talk show, Sherri, which will premiere this fall after The Wendy Williams Show officially comes to an end, Williams says no.

“I like her, but I won't be watching her because I know what she’s going to be doing and that’s really not my thing,” Williams said. “Anyway, but I love being on my own show and I love that people love to watch it all the time.”

In addition to her absence from TV, Williams shared that she is dealing with financial trouble and claimed that she only has two dollars to her name.

“I know what kind of money I have,” Williams said about her finances. “Unfortunately, I only have two dollars and nothing else. Everything is frozen and some people are involved with this and so that’s what I’m doing right now.”

Williams didn’t elaborate on the matter further, although she did note that as a result of her accounts being frozen, her son, Kevin Hunter Jr.’s, money was also frozen, and she hasn’t been able to take care of her family. The host added that she does have people around helping her with the “essentials” such as dining out and getting her out of the apartment when she wants.

Williams, who has been in an ongoing battle with Wells Fargo over the management of her money, assured Fat Joe that she has people who are handling the problem. “I got people that will get that done, they will get it done,” she told him. “That's why I don’t feel as though I will go away. I will get even bigger and bigger and bigger. Maybe I'll talk about it while I'm doing my show. Maybe I'll talk about it while I’m having dessert.”

Williams’ interview comes a few days after she was spotted out in New York City attending a Met Gala after-party at the Standard Hotel with Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee.

Last month, Williams also enjoyed dinner at Fresco by Scotto in NYC, and an eyewitness told ET that the conversation included the TV personality discussing a comeback to TV, as well as her ongoing financial battle with Wells Fargo.

"The restaurant's co-owner, Rosanna Scotto, greeted Wendy warmly and people there were excited to see Wendy out," the eyewitness told ET. "She seemed to be in great spirits and looked great. Outside the restaurant, fans were yelling, 'We love you, Wendy!'"