Wendy Williams Is Honored by Tamron Hall: Her Fans Are 'Rooting for Her'

"Wendy is another mom. Another woman who created, executive produced and hosted her show," Hall began. "Wendy and I are currently the only two Black women who created, executive produce and solo host daytime shows on right now."

Hall's message of support came after Williams, 57, spoke to Good Morning America's T.J. Holmes on Thursday, telling him that her health is "very well," and adding that she has "the mind and body of a 25-year-old."

"When I saw her interview with T.J., it took my breath away because there's been a lot of stories out there," Hall said. "It was powerful to hear Wendy in her own words talk about her health, which has been speculated in so many places."

During Williams' interview, she also gave a potential timeline for getting back on TV after a months-long absence.

"I'm very comfortable [with returning to work]. You know, my partners with the show, everybody's ready," she said. "... Give me about three months. There are private things that I have to deal with and then I'll be ready to come back and be free and ready to do my thing."

Hall further praised Williams, saying, "At the end of the day we are moms, we are women who are working, and she did something that so many others could not, which is stay on more than a decade of that show."

"Wendy says that she needs about three months and she feels she will be back on TV," Hall added. "I know all of her co-hosts, her fans, like the Tam Fam, would root for me, are rooting for her."

On GMA, Wendy concluded her interview by telling her fans, "Keep watching because I'm going to be back on The Wendy Show, bigger and brighter than ever."