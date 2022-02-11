Wendy Williams Files for Temporary Restraining Order Against Bank Over Access to Her Accounts

Wendy Williams has filed for a temporary restraining order against Wells Fargo in her battle over access to her cash.

According to legal documents, obtained by ET, the 57-year-old TV personality's asking the judge to order Wells Fargo to "reopen any frozen accounts or assets" and grant Williams "access to any and all accompanying statements." She also wants the bank to be barred "from freezing any and all assets which contain funds that were removed and/or withheld" from Williams' own personal and business accounts.

The request comes after Williams filed a legal letter in court, and obtained by ET, in which Williams claimed Wells Fargo denied access "to her financial assets for weeks without providing her or her counsel with adequate explanation or evidence to support its decision."

In doing so, Williams said she and her family will face financial hardship due to her inability to make payments on outstanding debts and other financial obligations.

This all stems from Wells Fargo initially filing a letter in court, claiming it has strong reason to believe Williams "is the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation." The bank claimed it took the dramatic step because Williams' financial advisor "recently witnessed telltale signs of exploitation, including [Williams'] own expressed apprehensions, but also upon other independent third-parties who know [Williams] well and share these concerns." In court docs, Williams claimed that financial advisor was terminated due to her "malfeasance in relation to [Williams'] accounts and [her] improper conduct in relation to their professional relationship."

Williams also claims Wells Fargo continues to rely on the since-terminated advisor as support for its decision to deny Williams access to her financial assets and statements. The bank, in its letter, insists it has nothing to gain from taking this step, and that it's simply acting in what it believes is in Williams' best interest.

In a statement to ET, a spokesperson for Wells Fargo says its "priority is the financial well-being of Ms. Williams and the preservation of her privacy. As we have expressed to the Court, Wells Fargo is open to working with Ms. Williams’ counsel to release funds directly to her creditors for bills historically and regularly paid from her accounts."

The statement added, "We deny any allegations of improper actions with respect to Ms. Williams’ accounts and are fully participating in a court process to reach a resolution that is in her best interest. The financial well-being of our clients is at the heart of everything we do."

Wells Fargo filed a second letter in court, in which the bank said it is "open to arranging with [Williams'] counsel to release funds directly to the creditors to pay outstanding amounts that have been historically and regularly paid from the accounts in question, such as employee salaries, utilities and the like."

The bank reiterated that it is concerned about Williams' situation and hopes that "the Guardianship Part will imminently appoint a temporary guardian or evaluator to review the situation and ensure that the petitioner’s affairs are being properly handled."

In a statement to ET, a rep for Williams vehemently denies any allegations questioning the TV host's mental health.

"Wendy wants the world to know that she strenuously denies all allegations about her mental health and well-being," the statement read in part. "It saddens Wendy that Wells Fargo, has chosen to believe the allegations of a former employee who is upset because she no longer has direct and unfettered access to Wendy's financial affairs."

The statement continued, "Wendy has employed holistic health professionals to help her reach optimal health during her treatment of Graves’ disease and thyroid concerns."

The parties will hash things out at a later hearing.

For her part, Williams has been out of the public eye, and she recently reached her six months hiatus from her eponymous talk show as she continues to recover from her health struggles.