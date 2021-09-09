Wendy Williams Cancels Talk Show Promos Due to 'Ongoing Health Issues'

Wendy Williams is temporarily stepping back from promoting her show. The Wendy Williams Show announced the host is dealing with medical concerns.

"Wendy Williams is dealing with some ongoing health issues," a statement posted to the show's Instagram shared on Thursday. "[She] is undergoing further evaluations."

As a result, Williams "will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week," according to the statement.

"But [she] can't wait to be back in her purple chair on Monday, September 20th for the 13th season premiere," the message concluded.

No specific details regarding Williams ongoing health issues were shared.

Williams, who was filming her show remotely from her home in New York City amid the pandemic at the time, had been experiencing symptoms of her illness, which she first revealed she had back in 2018.

Williams had previously needed to take time off from her show before due to symptoms of Graves' disease back in February 2018, shortly after revealing her diagnosis. Williams told her viewers she was going to need a break to handle her illness.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Graves' disease is "an immune system disorder that results in the overproduction of thyroid hormones."

