Wells Adams Reveals If He Wants to Host 'The Bachelor' (Exclusive)

"Those are really large shoes to fill," he said. "I want to be a part of the franchise in whatever aspect that they want me to be involved, to be honest with you."

"I love being the bartender. The host role is the one that is a little bit separated from the cast, if you're really looking at it objectively," Adams continued. "[With] the bartender role, I'm entrenched with everyone. I'm kind of a part of the landscape, so my relationship with them is a very strong one. Whereas the host role has got to be a little bit step back and a little bit more objective, I suppose."

The hosting job is one that's open following Harrison's exit from the franchise. The 49-year-old TV personality was part of the franchise for nearly two decades, but stepped away as host in February after he defended eventual Bachelor winner Rachael Kirkconnell's past racist actions. That break became permanent in June when Harrison officially stepped down as host. Both Harrison and Kirkconnell have apologized.

Adams told ET that he was "surprised and shocked" by Harrison's exit. As for if it was the right decision for the longtime host and the show to part ways, Adams said, "I don't know. I'm just the bartender."

What comes after that, though, including who will serve as host on Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette, is still up in the air. But, according to Adams, "there haven't been talks" about him taking over as host.

"I don't really know how I would do stepping into that role," Adams admitted, before revealing why it's still not something he's ruling out completely.

"Whatever Bachelor Nation wants and what ABC wants, I'm happy to do," he said. "But I'm just excited for Paradise. I'm excited to mix up some margaritas and some drama and just watch it all burn in front of me."

Whether or not Adams becomes the franchise host, he, along with the guests hosts, is stepping into Harrison's shoes on the upcoming season of Paradise, which is set to premiere Aug. 16.

"It's a different vibe if I'm being honest," Adams said of doing the show without Harrison. "Change is always hard, I understand that. At the end of the day, I wish Chris nothing but the best."

For Adams, though, he's "just excited for everyone to get to come back and enter the gates of Paradise."

"I truly do love helping make the show," he told ET. "I think America truly does love coming to the gates and walking down the steps with us. So I'm just happy that it's back."

Tune in to Tuesday's episode of Entertainment Tonight for more of ET's interview with Adams.