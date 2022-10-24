Wayne Brady to Host the 2022 American Music Awards

Wayne Brady is bringing his style and charm to the 2022 American Music Awards stage! On Monday, it was announced that the 50-year-old entertainer will lead the charge as the head MC for this year’s ceremony.

"I'm ecstatic and honored to host this year's AMAs,” Brady said in a statement. “As a musician and music lover, it's amazing to be part of a night where music fans make their voices heard. It's a big show, so I'm bringing it all...The funny, the music and the moves!"

The comedian, who is currently competing onDisney+'s Dancing with the Stars, will head up the show after several other notable hosts of the AMAs in years past, including Cardi B, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jimmy Kimmel and Eddie Murphy.

This year’s ceremony is set to be big for Bad Bunny, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, who all have taken the lead with the most nominations. Bad Bunny leads the pack with eight nominations, while Beyoncé and Swift are right behind with six nominations each. Adele, The Weeknd and Drake all snagged five a piece. On top of that, all six music superstars are facing off against each other in the Artist of the Year category. Other notable nominees include BTS, Machine Gun Kelly, Silk Sonic, and Doja Cat.

The American Music Awards represents this year’s top achievements in music, and the winners are determined by the fans. Fan Voting for the 2022 American Music Awards is now currently open.

Click here for a full list of this year’s nominees.

The 2022 AMAs will air live on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on ABC. It will also be available stream the next day on Hulu.