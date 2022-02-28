Watch Tom Holland and Jamie Foxx Geek Out Over Incredible Cars on 'Million Dollar Wheels' (Exclusive)

It’s time to roll out! Million Dollar Wheels is making its debut on Discovery+, and follows luxury car dealer RD Whittington as he sells some of the world’s most expensive cars to big name clients.

In ET's exclusive clip from the series, Whittington throws the hottest party in town out of his shop, WiresOnly, to attract A-list clients. “This party is very key,” the salesman says. “Our clients haven’t even been here, it’s their first time seeing WiresOnly headquarters.”

“It’s not just a party, it’s a sale opportunity,” he tells the camera. “And remember, I’m in sales, not sales prevention.

Whittington goes on to list some of his biggest customers, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, J Balvin, Rihanna, Drake and Migos.

Whittington gets the support from one of his good friends, and the series producer, Jamie Foxx, who comes in to check out a “super, super rare” yellow Lamborghini.

“You can fight crime in this,” the actor says.

Along for the ride is Foxx’s Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star and friend, Tom Holland, who truly can’t believe his eyes as he checks out the cars. Holland jokes about asking for the inconveniently placed Maybach in the back of the shop.

“We would drive all of these cars out and pull it out, immediately,” Wittington quips.

The first two episodes of Million Dollar Wheels are streaming on Discovery+, and new episodes will drop weekly.