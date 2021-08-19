Watch the Trailer for Netflix's Docuseries About SpaceX's Civilian Mission to Space

This September, four civilians will travel into space for a multi-day trip orbiting Earth. After the likes of Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson, they’ll be the first non-astronauts to leave the planet in the 50-plus years since NASA put a man on the moon. And their mission, known as Inspiration4, will be documented from beginning to end in the upcoming Netflix series Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space.

The first trailer gives a glimpse at those making history, including founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments Jared Isaacman, who will serve as commander of the SpaceX Dragon mission, as well as bone cancer survivor and physician assistant Hayley Arcenaux, geology professor Dr. Sian Proctor, and data engineer and Air Force veteran Chris Sembroski.

And when the five-episode series premieres in September, it will take viewers behind the scenes of “their unconventional selection and intensive months-long commercial astronaut training, to the intimate moments leading up to liftoff, their dream opportunity becomes a reality -- with all the mental, physical, and emotional challenges that come along with it.”

Debuting in three parts, the final episode will premiere days after their mission is complete, after they splash down to Earth.

Directed by Emmy winner Jason Hehir (The Last Dance), the Netflix project should not be confused with Discovery Channel’s upcoming reality competition, Who Wants to Be an Astronaut?, which will send regular people to live aboard the International Space Station (ISS) during an eight-day mission managed by Axiom Space.

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space premieres Sept. 5 with episodes 1-2, Sept. 13 with episodes 3-4, and late September with a feature-length finale.