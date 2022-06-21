Watch the 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 7 Trailer -- and Find Out the Premiere Date

Below Deck Mediterranean is making its return! On Tuesday, Bravo announced that the show's seventh season will premiere next month, and gave fans a peek at what's to come with a dramatic trailer.

Captain Sandy Yawn is ready for a new adventure, as she says in the trailer, "This is my first time ever in Malta. This season for me, it's a new place, a new boat, with new department heads. Challenge accepted!"

That new boat, a complex hybrid vessel that's more unpredictable to navigate, is full of new members including three new department heads, Chief Stew Natasha Webb, Chef Dave White and Bosun Raygan Tyler.

"As the Chief Stew, when s**t hits the fan, the best thing to do is feed them alcohol," Natasha says with a laugh, as Dave confidently tells the cameras that he "loves" and "thrives" under pressure.

It won't be all happy times, though, as the show's press release teases that, throughout the season, surprising friction intensifies between the Chief Stew and Chef, who came onto the boat as colleagues and friends, causing tension to permeate through the entire boat.

Meanwhile, the deck team -- which is comprised of the returning Mzi "Zee" Dempers, and newcomers Storm Smith and Jason Gaskell -- faces an uphill battle when one crew member is unable to adapt to the high demands of Mediterranean superyachting, forcing others to pick up the slack.

On top of all of that -- and the addition of new Stews Natalya Scudder and Kyle Viljoen -- the network promised that fans can look forward to seeing difficult charter guests, roller-coaster "boatmances," challenges with hierarchy on board, and trouble with the boat itself throughout the season.

"I have never hit anything in my career. Ever," Captain Sandy says in the trailer as the yacht appears to hit something in the water. "F**k."

Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 will premiere with a supersized episode on Monday, July 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Every episode can also be seen on Peacock one week before it airs on Bravo, beginning with the premiere on Monday, July 4. Fans can catch up on previous seasons of Below Deck Mediterranean on Peacock now.