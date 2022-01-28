Watch Robert Irwin Jump Over a Land Cruiser on His Bike

Robert Irwin is showing off an impressive skill! The 18-year-old conservationist took to Instagram on Friday to share a video of himself jumping over a Land Cruiser while on his bike.

The video shows the shirtless teen getting ready to pull off the feat by digging in the dirt and creating a mound, before getting on his bike and wowing fans with the trick.

"How to jump a Land Cruiser in one day! Sennnnd it!!" Robert captioned the post. "Nothin beats being up in the hills building mountain bike trails - super stoked with this rad road gap!"

When ET's Lauren Zima spoke to Robert, as well as his sister, Bindi Irwin, and mom, Terri Irwin, the teen opened up about another challenge he's ready to conquer.

"We've gotta do that, don't we? Yeah, I reckon it's about time, eh?" Robert told ET about wanting to compete on Dancing With the Stars after Bindi won the mirrorball trophy in 2015.

"I'd definitely give it go," he added, before telling Bindi, "I reckon you could give me some tips. I think it'd be a lot of fun... I don't know how far I'd go, but it'd be entertaining."