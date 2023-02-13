Watch Rihanna Celebrate Super Bowl Halftime Show, Pregnancy Reveal With Friends

Rihanna is not ready to stop the music just yet! The 34-year-old singer shut down the Super Bowl LVII on Sunday with her headline-making Super Bowl LVII halftime show, complete with a pregnancy reveal.

Once the epic performance went off without a hitch, RiRi let loose backstage with a group her friends.

In a video captured by one of her longtime pals, Rihanna is seen wearing the same red jumpsuit she wore during her halftime performance, dancing and celebrating backstage.

Her pals cheer her on, waving the flag of Barbados in the background.

It was a huge night for the GRAMMY winner, who dominated the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and managed to subtly reveal that she is expecting her second child in the process. ET confirmed the news with her rep shortly after.

A source told ET, "She knows it was a performance to remember and that is what she wanted. She loves that the performance also acted as such an exciting announcement for her and her family."

"Rihanna wanted to display a message of empowerment and to show that you can balance it all and make your dreams come true," the source added. "She feels so confident and appreciative in this moment."