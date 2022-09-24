Watch Kim Kardashian Dazzle at Dolce & Gabbana Show at Milan Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian doesn't just tease. She also aims to please.

Earlier this week, the 41-year-old reality TV star offered an "appetizer" before the big Dolce & Gabbana show featuring her "Ciao Kim" collection. On Saturday, she delivered the main course, which culminated with her taking a bow at Dolce & Gabbana's show at Milan Fashion Week. She looked absolutely stunning in a sparkling black gown while donning a large diamond encrusted cross necklace and cross earrings. The blonde bombshell pinned her hair up to complete the look.

Kardashian didn't walk the main show, but that didn't matter to the frenzied audience that had anticipated her appearance on the runway. Kim's mother, Kris Jenner, took to social media and posted a short video showing the moment her daughter took the stage. Set to the techno tune of Jorge Cary's "Alpha," the curtains slowly opened to reveal a Kardashian silhouette before she finally walked out and waved to the crowd.

Just moments later, the famed designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana joined her and they locked arms as they welcomed the crowd's warm embrace.

Getty

Getty

Getty

Getty

Getty

Getty

Kim collaborated with Dolce & Gabbana for her "Ciao Kim" collection. Some of the looks featured signature lace, crystal and leopard print outfits. Most of the looks were reportedly black, white and silver.

Before the show began, a video appeared showing paparazzi lights flashing and screams exalting her, "We love you Kim!"

Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, North, Chicago, Saint and Corey Gamble all sat in the front row to enjoy the show.