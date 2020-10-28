Watch Katy Perry Come to Fiancé Orlando Bloom's Aid During His First Instagram Live Conversation

Orlando Bloom is getting some tech help from his fiancée! The 43-year-old actor set out to do his first Instagram Live on Tuesday, but couldn't quite figure out how to get it started.

In the first few minutes of the live, Bloom tried to bring Jessica Yellin, a journalist, onto the live, so they could discuss voting, but he kept looking to someone off-camera for help.

"By the way, it's quite amusing 'cause Katy's here going, 'Wait a second!'" he said, revealing that his fiancée, Katy Perry, was the one trying to help him out.

Eventually, Perry's head appeared in the shot, as she told the watching fans, "Hi, guys!"

"There she is," Perry told Bloom of Yellin. "She's trying to talk to you."

Once Perry got Bloom fairly situated, he lamented, "I am terrible with technology."

"I'm getting him set," Perry assured.

During the Instagram Live, Bloom explained why, even though he can't vote in the upcoming election, he's passionate about encouraging those who are eligible to do so.

"As the father of two American children, this is future generations at stake here, so I feel more excited and I feel more enthused to help you guys get out and vote," he said referencing his 9-year-old son, Flynn, and 2-month-old daughter, Daisy.

On Wednesday, Bloom and Perry posted a joint video on their Instagram also encouraging their followers to vote.

"Rise and shine and get to the polls now," Perry began singing, with Bloom following up, "Vote in person, not with a mail-in ballot."

While Bloom shares Flynn with his ex, Miranda Kerr, he and Perry welcomed Daisy back in August. Last month, a source told ET that Bloom and Perry "can't get enough" of their little girl.

"Since giving birth, the couple has been flooded with love and kindness. Their friends have been sending them gifts and words of encouragement non-stop," the source said. "And due to COVID-19, the couple has FaceTimed with people and showed them Daisy."

"The couple and their love for one another had grown to a level they didn’t even expect since the arrival of their daughter," the source added.

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head to headcount.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.