Watch Brothers Osborne Call Their Mom on Red Carpet to Tell Her They Won a GRAMMY (Exclusive)

Brothers Osborne's mom was as proud as could be on Sunday night. After T.J. and John Osborne closed out the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards with an epic performance of "Dead Man's Curve," ET's Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier were on hand to watch the brothers call up their mom, Trish Osborne, to celebrate their first GRAMMY win.

The nine-time nominees took home the Best Country Duo or Group Performance for their song, "Younger Me," in the pre-telecast ceremony.

After congratulating both of her sons, Trish told ET, "I'm very proud. I love my boys. They are so talented. I think that GRAMMY is long overdue."

It's the duo's family ties that make wins like these mean even more. "There is a family dynamic where you're like, 'I’m gonna tell Mom if you say stuff to me,' but it also makes it that much more sweet to work with family, 'cause when we win, we both win," John said.

As for what it felt like to hear their name called as the winners, T.J. compared it to "being in a car wreck."

"It feels so shocking and everything’s happening fast and slow at the same time. You're like, 'What is happening?'" he said. "I want to cry. I want to laugh. I want to smile. I want to lay down and just ball like a baby. It's all happening in a fast cycle, so it's a crazy, crazy feeling."

After T.J. came out as gay last year, Brothers Osborne produced their GRAMMY-winning track in response.

"It's interesting, 'cause when I first came out I didn’t think I wanted to talk about it very much. Once I did, I felt like this calling too," T.J. said. "I felt so liberated and so happy, way more than I expected... I feel like I constantly want to bring visibility to that. The more I talk about it, the more it normalizes it."

During his acceptance speech, T.J. marveled, "I never thought that I would be able to do music professionally because of my sexuality. And I certainly never thought I would be here on the stage accepting a GRAMMY, after having done something I felt like was going to be life-changing, and potentially in a very negative way. And here I am tonight, not only accepting this GRAMMY Award with my brother, who I love so much, but I'm here with a man that I love and who loves me back. I don't know what I did to be so lucky."

That man is Abi Ventura, and the country singer continued gushing over his beau while speaking to ET.

"To be there with my boyfriend, Abi, who’s behind us here looking stunning as hell, I was like, 'Wow,'" T.J. said. "I’ve seen so many people get up on stage and thank their loved ones. I’ve never had that moment. This is the first GRAMMY Awards I’ve brought a date to, so it's a beautiful feeling."

As for how Abi felt when he heard the on-stage shout-out, he told ET, "I was like, 'Wow, this is real life. This is real love.'"

"I feel so grateful and very proud of him," Abi said. "We've known each other two years and it feels like a lifetime. I love him so much."