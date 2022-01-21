Watch Betty White's Sweet Message to Fans Days Before Her Death

Though she’s no longer with us, Betty White isn’t done warming our hearts. The late legend appeared in a touching video shared posthumously on social media, in which she sweetly urged fans to "stick around."

In the post's caption, White's assistant explained that the video was meant to be shared for her 100th birthday, Jan. 17. Judging by the outfit the iconic comedian is wearing in the video, it appears she filmed her message on Dec. 20, 11 days before her death and less than a month before her milestone birthday.

"I just want to thank you all for your love and support over the years," she told fans in the clip. "Thank you so much and stick around."

In honor of the actress, a devoted animal advocate, fans commemorated her birthday by donating to related causes.

"As we continue to see number [sic] coming in from all over the world — it’s just absolutely amazing how much money all of you raised for the animals through #thebettywhitechallenge," White's assistant wrote. "She could never have imagined such an outpouring of love and would have be [sic] so grateful to everyone. When we recorded her special message to fans who attended the movie, we also recorded one that we had planned to put on social media on her birthday. She was using the occasion of her 100th birthday to celebrate YOU - her fans. She knew how lucky she was; she felt the love, and she never took it for granted. I think it’s appropriate to post today as a thank [sic] from Betty and the animals."

According to a death certificate obtained by ET, the beloved Golden Girls star suffered a stroke six days before her death on New Year’s Eve. Her cause of death was ruled a cerebrovascular accident.