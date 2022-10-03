Watch Behati Prinsloo Support Adam Levine Backstage at Charity Event Amid Scandal (Exclusive)

Behati Prinsloo is standing by her husband, Adam Levine, in the wake of his cheating scandal. In exclusive ET footage, the couple was spotted backstage at The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation’s "The Event" fundraiser at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas over the weekend.

The couple is seen quickly walking arm-in-arm through the arena while Prinsloo wears a long black dress with boots and cradles her growing baby bump in the footage.

Marking his first return to the spotlight since the scandal broke, the 43-year-old Maroon 5 frontman was joined by O'Neal to perform the band's hit, "This Love." Prinsloo, 34, sat to the left of the stage to cheer on her husband.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for The Shaquille O'Neal Foundatio

Last month, Levine found himself embroiled in controversy after an Instagram model released a series of TikToks, where she alleged that she and the singer had an affair. Included in the videos were screenshots of their alleged conversation where Levine -- who is currently expecting his third child with wife Behati Prinsloo -- compliments her looks and asks if he could name his unborn child after her.

Following the accusations, Levine released a statement on his personal Instagram, denying the cheating allegations but admitting to being inappropriate.

"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air," Levine began. "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."

Adam Levine/Instagram Stories

Levine stressed that he and Prinsloo are working to resolve this as a couple. "I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family," he wrote. "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was my greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together."

Since then, several women have come forward with their own allegations of receiving flirty social media messages and likes from Levine.

Following the highly publicized scandal, a source told ET that Levine is ashamed. "Adam wanted to speak out as soon as possible so that any stories didn't get out of hand,” the source said. “He wanted to confront everything head on and address things right away. He is embarrassed and recognizes that his actions were inappropriate.”

The source added, “He's trying to make things right with Behati and his family."