Watch Armie Hammer's Alleged Exes Share Graphic Details in First 'House of Hammer' Trailer

Armie Hammer's alleged exes are speaking out. In a trailer for discovery+'s upcoming three-part docuseries, House of Hammer, women who claim to have dated the disgraced actor are opening up about their alleged relationship with him.

ET has reached out to Hammer's rep for comment on the docuseries.

Courtney Vucekovich is one of the two women featured, and she claims that "all was perfect" at the start of her alleged romance with the actor, "but then things change" as he "pushes your boundaries a little bit at a time."

Julia Morrison agrees, as she shares a text she alleges to have received from Hammer that reads, "I have a fantasy about having someone prove their love and devotion and tying them up in a public place at night and making their body free use and seeing if they will f**k strangers for me."

In an audio message Morrison claims Hammer sent her, the recorded voice says, "My bet was going to involve showing into her place and completely tying you up and incapacitating you and then being able to do whatever I wanted to every single hole in your body until I was done with you."

Other texts the women claim to have received from Hammer include one that reads, "You are mine! You hear me? I own you now. I'll own you forever" and another that read, "I decide when you eat, when you sleep. When you f**k."

Then, another text allegedly from Hammer, appears on screen and reads, "I am 100 percent a cannibal. I want to eat you."

Vucekovich says that left her "freaking out," while Morrison claims the topic was all Hammer "wanted to ever talk about."

It didn't end there, as Vucekovich claims she got a note from Hammer that said, "I'm going to bite the f**k out of you." She also allegedly received photos of rope via text.

"The ropes were around your neck, your wrist, your ankles, and you're completely immobilized," Vucekovich tearfully claims. "I was closing my eyes until it ended."

Discovery plus

The docuseries doesn't just focus on the actor, though. Instead, it'll shine a light on the whole Hammer family with the help of Casey Hammer, the Call Me By Your Name star's aunt.

"On the outside, we were a perfect family, but magnify Succession a million times and it was my family," she says, referring to the HBO series about a dysfunctional media tycoon family. "If you believe about making deals with the devil, the Hammers are top of the totem pole. Every generation in my family has been involved in dark misdeeds, and it just gets worse and worse and worse."

"I know my grandfather had a dark side. I saw my father's dark side first-hand. And I've seen my brother's dark side, it was like a monster unleashed. Now it's Armie Hammer," she adds. "I've let the Hammers control me my whole life. It's time to stop. I refuse to be silenced. My name is Casey Hammer, and I'm about to reveal the dark, twisted secrets of the Hammer family."

Direct messages allegedly written by the actor first surfaced in January, 2021. In those DMs, he allegedly detailed graphic sexual fantasies, some with references to cannibalism. It has not been confirmed that the messages were authored by Hammer, and he released a statement calling the allegations "bulls**t."

The actor was subsequently let go from multiple projects he had in the works at the time.

Two months later, Hammer was accused of rape and battery by a then-24-year-old woman only identified as Effie. Hammer vehemently denied all allegations against him.

The actor reportedly checked into a facility in May 2021, where he reportedly sought treatment for drug, alcohol, and sex issues. Hammer's stay at the facility was reportedly paid for by Robert Downey Jr. The actor reportedly checked out of the Florida facility about six months later.

All three parts of House of Hammer will premiere Friday, Sept. 2 on discovery+.