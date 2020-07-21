Walmart Plus Is Coming -- Here's Everything We Know About the Amazon Prime Competitor

Amazon Prime will finally have some competition for the ever-increasing number of online shoppers: Walmart is reportedly launching its own paid membership service, called Walmart+, this month.

The world's largest retailer hasn't said much about the new service other than promising that Walmart+ is "coming soon" on a dedicated landing page. But multiple sources have told Vox's tech vertical, Recode, about its membership perks and potential launch date.

It's an exciting time for Walmart, which has stepped up its game in recent years with premium beauty offerings and (really cute) home collections from celebs like Drew Barrymore and Queer Eye's Fab Five.

Here's what we know so far about Walmart+.

It will be a direct competitor of Amazon Prime.

Since its debut back in 2005, Amazon Prime has dominated the e-commerce market, with sales soaring even higher as people began sheltering in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. And now, Walmart+ is entering the chat. Its landing page shows assorted food, beauty, tech and sporting goods items, indicating that all of these categories (and possibly more) will be included in its membership features.

Walmart+ members will probably get lots of perks.

According to Recode, Walmart+ perks could include same-day delivery of groceries and merchandise, discounts at Walmart gas stations and early access to select deals.

It's launching soon!

The mega retailer had reportedly planned to launch Walmart+ in the spring, according to the Recode report, but plans have been delayed due to the pandemic. The service's availability is also unclear -- it could be nationwide or only in select cities at launch.

Walmart+ might cost less than Amazon Prime.

Reports say a Walmart+ membership will cost $98. If that number is accurate, it's lower than Amazon Prime's annual cost of $119. No word on whether Walmart+ will offer membership tiers.

One other general Walmart update.

Brick-and-mortar Walmart stores will not be open this year on Thanksgiving, for the first time in more than three decades. "We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up. We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones," John Furner, CEO of Walmart U.S., said in a statement. As of right now, the store's website will still be open for business on Nov. 26.