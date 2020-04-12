Vivica A. Fox Wants a Story of 'Love, Romance and Mystery' in 'A Christmas for Mary': Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

You've got Vivica A. Fox's attention! The actress plays a magazine editor in the upcoming OWN holiday movie A Christmas For Mary -- and not just any story will make the cut.

In ET's exclusive clip, up-and-coming journalist Lena Jones (Morgan Dixon) gives her best pitch, and learns that if she succeeds, she'll get a big promotion next year.

"You've got heart, you're raw, but you're talented," Fox's Vivian Vaye tells Lena in the clip. "You need to build confidence, and I'm going to give you the opportunity to do that."

"You are?" Lena asks. "I mean, yes. You are!"

"That a girl!" Vivian praises. "Now, to prove that you're not a fluke, I'm going to give you a crack at the Christmas story. And if you deliver, I'm going to put you on staff the first of the year."

So, what's Lena's idea? Well, it's full of "love, romance, mystery" and Christmas! Watch the full clip in the video below.

A Christmas For Mary, also starring Jackée Harry, is a holiday tale of rediscovery and renewal. Intrigued by a portrait of a mysterious woman painted by her late grandfather, Lena travels to the small town of Pineville, where she uncovers a long-ago forgotten tale of young love that not only uncovers cherished memories of the past, but also inspires Lena to follow her heart and find her own true love … and her perfect Christmas story.

The movie is produced for OWN by Hybrid and executive produced by Fox in association with Harpo Films.

A Christmas For Mary premieres Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.