Vitamix Sale: Up to 50% Off Blenders and More for 2 Days Only

Vitamix is offering up to 50% off its popular blenders and more during its biggest sale of the year. The Vitamix Days event starts Sept. 23 at 12 p.m. EDT and ends on Sept. 25 at 12 p.m. EDT for two days of amazing deals on the Vitamix website.

Don't miss out on great prices on select full-size machines and accessories, plus shipping is free. If you're a Vitamix member, earn double reward points when you make a purchase from the sale. Register here for a membership.

Vitamix blenders are a great investment for the kitchen. Not only can the durable, versatile blenders be used for the smoothest fruit smoothies, they can also be used for chopping, grinding, pureeing and whole-food juicing. In addition to blenders, Vitamix offers containers, attachments and a compact food recycling machine.

Shop the can't-miss Vitamix sale and check out ET Style's top picks ahead.