Viola Davis Makes a Statement in Stunning African Print Dress at 2021 Golden Globes

Viola Davis was stunning! The actress brought elegance and style to the 2021 Golden Globe Awards. While she made a virtual appearance from her home, Davis didn’t hold back when it came to her attire.

The actress looked spectacular in a custom gown from Los Angeles-based brand Lavie by CK. The dress was a silk cotton African print. Davis' stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, collaborated with designer Claude Kameni to make the ultimate statement piece. She accessorized with Stuart Weitzman shoes and Pomellato jewelry.

For the night's celebration, Davis was nominated in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama for her role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. In it, Davis stars as the legendary singer, known as the Mother of the Blues, during a recording session of the titular song in 1920s Chicago.

Shamar Benoit @shamarbenoitphotography

"I wanted to create a character on my own terms," she told ET about embodying Ma Rainey. "I did not want to filter it through the white gaze or through any idea that people would have about someone who is larger, Black, a singer, a woman."

"Usually those characters are just big and funny. Big, Black and funny," Davis put it plainly. "I wanted more than that. I wanted autonomy.”