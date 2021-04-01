'Vikings' Star Alexander Ludwig Marries Fiancée Lauren Dear

Congrats to the happy newlyweds! Alexander Ludwig and his lady love, Lauren Dear, are married!

The pair recently tied the knot at a very small ceremony -- which apparently included an officiant, a photographer and their dog Yam as their witness -- at The Lodge at Blue Sky in Utah.

Ludwig took to Instagram on Sunday to share an idyllic snapshot from the surprise, heartwarming wedding, which showed himself, rocking a tux, and his beautiful bride smiling at one other against the backdrop of snow covered hills.

"My wife, my best friend, the future mother of my children, my everything. @laurendear," Ludwig captioned the gorgeous photo.

"We decided to elope," Ludwig explained. "It has been such a crazy year but it certainly put things into perspective. Life is too short And i didnt want to spend another day without calling this beautiful woman my wife."

The 28-year-old Vikings star added, "When things settle down we will have a proper celebration with our friends and family but for now- the love of my life, our dog yam, a yurt on a mountain top in the middle of nowhere sounded like the perfect beginning."

Dear took to Instagram as well, sharing the same snapshot and her own heartfelt message celebrating their union.

"This last year was filled with a lot of uncertainty and doubt but this was the easiest decision of my life," she wrote. "I think we all learned in some way or another to look inside ourselves and find what truly makes us happy. Thank you to 2020 for bringing this guy into my life."

"I will love you forever @alexanderludwig. You continue to show me what life is truly about every day and how to be strong, resilient and courageous," she added. "I am a better person by your side. 👰🏻‍♀️🤵🏼‍♂️"

Ludwig and Dear made their relationship Instagram official back in July, with the former sharing a shot of himself getting a kiss on the cheek.

The couple went on to announce their engagement back in November, with a slideshow of snapshots that revealed Dear's sizable sparkler, which Ludwig captioned, "Goldilocks and Bambi live happily ever after."

ET spoke with Ludwig in December, and the actor didn't reveal any plans to elope, but did reflect on which of his Vikings co-stars he might plan on inviting to his wedding.

"They're all invited, of course! It's just going to be, depending if we're going to have a big one or a small one," Ludwig explained. "But to put it into perspective, [co-star] Travis [Fimmel] was over at my family's house for dinner in Vancouver the other night when I wasn't even there. I mean, he's family already. So, he'll definitely be there... He'll probably be one of the groomsmen."

Ludwig said that they hadn't actually started wedding planning yet, explaining at the time, "We're just going to ride the storm out and see where the wind takes us."

"We're over the moon... it's been the one light at the end of this pretty crazy tunnel we've all been in," he added. "But it definitely does put things into perspective and makes it really easy to pull the trigger on something like this when you find that person that you just know is going to support you through and through."

Check out the video below for more recent celebrity wedding news!