Victoria Beckham Wishes Daughter-in-Law Nicola Peltz a Happy Birthday Amid Rift Rumors

Victoria Beckham had a sweet birthday wish for her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz. On Monday, the 48-year-old fashionista took to Instagram to celebrate the actress on her big day.

"Happy Birthday @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham 💗 Hope you have a lovely day!!! X," the former Spice Girl wrote next to a picture of her and Nicola sharing a laugh at a dinner table. David Beckham also took to his Instagram Story to share a similar birthday message to Nicola.

"Happy Birthday," he captioned the same picture of Nicola that was shared by his wife. "Have a lovely day @nicolaannepeltzbeckham."

David and Victoria’s birthday tributes follow rumors of a feud between the fashion designer and the Welcome to Chippendales actress. Speculation of a rift began when Nicola tied the knot with the Beckhams' firstborn son, Brooklyn, and opted to wear Valentino instead of a design by Victoria's eponymous label.

Following the wedding in April, Nicola shut down the rumors, telling GRAZIA USA that the original Victoria Beckham design just didn’t work when it was time for her to make a decision about her dress.

"Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria’s wedding dress, and I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created," she told the magazine. "I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story.”

Plans changed when the vision did not align. "I thought, ‘Oh, this is going to be so fun. One of my best friends and my mom,'" she said of collaborating with her stylist pal Leslie Fremar, and mother, Claudia. "We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn’t hear anything. Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn’t make it. So, I spoke to my mom and Leslie, and I was like, 'Well, unfortunately, this can’t happen, so what’s the next step?' I’ve been a fan of Valentino and their couture for so long. I was really lucky to be able to travel to [the atelier] to try on the dress. That’s really what happened."

As Nicola told Variety, “I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that.”

Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram

Brooklyn also got in out the birthday love for his wife. In a video from her early birthday celebration, which included pal Selena Gomez and her sister Gracie, the foodie shared sweet words for Nicola.

"Happy early birthday to the woman that changed my life," he captioned a video of Nicola being serenaded with the birthday song as Gracie sat on her lap. "I love you so much baby. I am so lucky to be able to wake up to your gorgeous face every morning. Hope you have the most amazing birthday because you deserve the world."

Selena also took to social media to celebrate her bestie ahead of her big day.

"It’s not your bday yet but let’s celebrate NOW!," the Only Murders in the Building star captioned a series of pictures of her, Nicola and Gracie.