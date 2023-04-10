Victoria and David Beckham Celebrate Son Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz's First Wedding Anniversary

One year down, forever to go for Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz!

On Sunday, April 9, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary -- and there was no shortage of loved ones and cake to commemorate the special milestone. The couple took to social media, sharing gushy tributes to each other in honor of the occasion.

"1 year ago today I married my best friend xx I am the luckiest person to be able to call you my wife x," Brooklyn wrote in his post. "You are my everything and I am the luckiest person on this earth to be able to wake up next to your gorgeous face every morning x here’s to many more years baby xx I love you so so so much x here’s to having as much fun when we are old as we are now young."

As for the bride, Nicola shared photos of their anniversary celebration and reminisced about their lavish nuptials a year ago.

"I can’t believe it’s been a year since I walked down the aisle I love you so much baby. I love being your wife," she wrote. "I couldn’t imagine my life without you 💘 you are everything I’ve ever dreamt of and I’m so happy I get my life with you. Today was so amazing celebrating with our families! I hope everyone had a beautiful Easter! (I also surprised my naunni with a rescue puppy 😭😭 and she was so happy!) 🥰🐣💘✨💖."

Brooklyn's famous parents were present for the festivities, posing with the couple and a customized cake featuring photos of them over the years.

"So special to be together to celebrate your 1st wedding anniversary 💕 we love you @brooklynpeltzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham@davidbeckham," Victoria wrote in her own Instagram post.

As for dad David, the retired soccer star kept his message short and sweet: "Happy One Year you two," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "One year wow."

The seemingly happy anniversary celebration comes amid a legal battle between Nicola's father, Nelson Peltz, and Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba of Plan Design, who were brought in six weeks before the wedding and let go just over a week later. Nelson's lawsuit against them claims that the planners refused to refund him a $159,000 deposit. Meanwhile, their countersuit has exposed alleged behind-the-scenes disarray and astronomical expenses for the highly anticipated event.

"Nelson said, in front of Braghin and Grijalba, that he wanted to 'cancel the wedding' and that it was 'a s**t show,'" the docs claim, "but Claudia begged Nelson not to cancel the wedding because it would 'destroy Nicola’s career.'"

A source told ET, "When Nicola and Brooklyn were first dating, Nicola and Brooklyn's parents were very close, but after they got engaged, there was some tension between them due to Brooklyn not spending as much time with his family."

"Ahead of the wedding," the source added, "there were some arguments about various aspects of the celebration, which caused some friction among the families, but Brooklyn and Nicola are happy in their relationship, and things between them have gotten better as they've matured and settled into married life."