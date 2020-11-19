Vicki Gunvalson's Daughter Briana Culberson Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

Vicki Gunvalson has another grandchild! Briana Culberson, the daughter of the Real Housewives of Orange County star, welcomed her third child with husband Ryan.

The proud dad excitedly shared the baby news on Instagram with a pic of him cutting his son's umbilical cord. "At 9:37 AM I cut a cord! Mom and son are doing amazing! I’m pumped!!!" he wrote.

A day prior, Ryan hinted that he and Briana had decided on a name. "Last bit of serenity on the property for awhile we have a baby joining us tomorrow! I’m also 90% we have a name but we’re going to see him and make sure it fits. #boydad #bringonnumber3," he wrote.

Ryan first announced the news that they were expecting their third child in April. The pair are already parents to sons Troy, 8, and Owen, 6.