Vicki Gunvalson Confirms Breakup With Steve Lodge

Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge have ended their engagement. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star took to Instagram on Wednesday to confirm her split from her fiancé of two years.

To share the news, Gunvalson posted a screenshot of a "vibe of the day" message that she received on Wednesday.

"Once you decide you want a good life, The Universe will start moving things for you to have it, the people you need will appear, the healing you need will happen, the doors you need open will unlock," the message read. "Once you truly, sincerely decide, miracles will happen."

In the caption, Gunvalson revealed why the message connected with her, calling it "pretty appropriate for what I’m going through."

"It’s taken me a day to be able to make a statement after the press started writing about Steve and I. Yes, the rumors are true. The time has come for Steve and I to move forward or move on and we are... moving on," she wrote. "There is no fault with either person, we are just going in different directions."

"I wish him the best life has to offer and to be happy, and he has wished the same for me. I gave it my all, but sometimes the 'ALL' isn’t enough," Gunvalson continued, adding that she and Lodge "have no further comment."

Following Gunvalson's post, a source told ET that her breakup with Lodge "was hard but totally amicable."

"Their time together just ran out. There were always parts of their lives that just didn't work 100 percent," the source said. "There's no scandal involved here, and so much of what's been reported about the split is not true. They didn't have any blowout fights and remain respectful of one another."

Gunvalson and Lodge got engaged in April 2019 after three years of dating. The 59-year-old reality star was previously married to Michael J. Wolfsmith from 1982 to 1991 and Donn Gunvalson from 1994 to 2014.