Vicente Fernández's Family Shares Update Amid His Health Struggles

Vicente Fernández remains on a ventilator amid his health struggles.

On Wednesday, the 81-year-old mariachi singer's family shared an update on his well-being after suffering a fall that impacted his cervical spine. The statement shared on his social media once again confirmed that he was in "serious but stable condition" in relation to his vital signs.

"He continues to be dependent on ventilatory support due to poor respiratory effort. As for his brain functions, they are comprehensive. We expect a progressive recovery of mobilization," the statement reads, in Spanish, adding that Vicente is minimally sedated. The post also thanks everyone for their support and prayers.

Vicente's latest health struggles comes after he was recently hospitalized for urinary infection. In an Instagram video, he assured his fans and followers that he was well and recovering. He was discharged on July 9.

The multi-GRAMMY winner has been staying at his famous ranch in Guadalajara, Mexico, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Vicente last publicly took the stage with his son, Alejandro Fernández, and grandson, Alex Fernández, for an unforgettable performance at the 2019 Latin GRAMMY Awards. When they finished their performance, Ricky Martin presented the Mexican icon with the Premio de la Presidencia.

"I want to thank God, to all my fans that are like my family," he said, also thanking those who played his music and let him become who is today.