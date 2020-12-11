Veterans Day: Kerry Washington, Michael Douglas and More Pay Tribute

Happy Veterans Day! Countless celebrities took some time on Wednesday to honor and appreciate the men and women in uniform. Celebrated every Nov. 11, the U.S. shows their support for military veterans and persons who have served in the United States Armed Forces.
Kerry Washington saluted her father, Earl, who served for his country.
"Yesterday I asked my dad what it meant to him when someone says 'Thank you for your service.' He said it means everything because it was the honor of his lifetime to serve this country," she wrote alongside a Boomerang of the two. "So to all the Veterans out there, including my fave Veteran 😍…thank you for your service. We salute you today and everyday."
Michael Douglas also honored his late father, Kirk Douglas, by participating in U.S. VETS Honoring Those Who Served virtual gala on Nov. 10. Kirk, a U.S. Navy Veteran and also a close friend of U.S. VETS President Stephen Peck’s father, Gregory Peck, was honored during the ceremony.
Reese Witherspoon also remembered her "Grandpa Jimmy who served and my grandma Dorothea who raised two men who served in the US Air Force and the US Navy."
See more celeb tributes below:
