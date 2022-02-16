Venus and Serena Williams Talk Life After Tennis, Say They've Considered Bodybuilding

Venus and Serena Williams have their eye on retirement, but it may not involve leaving the world of sports. The sisters and tennis champions cover the latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar and share what’s next. “Serena and I say we’re going to become body builders after tennis,” Venus says inside the magazine.

“It might be extreme. It might not happen exactly like that, but you never know," she adds. “From such a young age, all we’ve done is work. So, I think for Serena and I to explore that freedom is surreal. We’ve never been free.”

Venus, 41, and Serena, 40, have played -- and dominated -- in the tennis world for nearly three decades. However, dedicating their lives solely to the sport wasn’t always the plan. “We never planned to just only play tennis and just only be tennis players,” Serena says. “We planned to do more.”

Renell Medrano

When it comes to legacy, that also isn’t something Serena dwells on. “That’s something I don’t think about nor do I want,” she says. “I don’t want to think about what I’m leaving. I just think about who I am every single day behind closed doors and behind cameras. And that’s what I focus on.”

Earlier this month, ET spoke with Serena about her exit plan, and her thoughts on retirement. "I am prepared for that day, I've been prepared for that day for over a decade," she shared.

"So, I've always -- if you've seen King Richard [the biographical film about her father, Richard Williams] -- you know that my dad always said you got to prepare, so I've been prepared for that," she added. "You know, at the end of the day, I think it's really important to always have a plan and that's kind of what I did. I always had a plan."