Venice Film Festival's 2020 Lineup Includes Frances McDormand, Casey Affleck and More

The Lido is moving forward with 10 days of masked, temperature-checked, half-capacity movie screenings, as the Venice Film Festival has announced its official lineup for this year's fest, to run Sept. 2 - 12 in Italy.
While festivals such as Telluride and Cannes scrapped their plans amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, La Biennale di Venezia remains hopeful for their 77th Venice International Film Festival, with none other than Cate Blanchett serving as president of the competition jury.
Among the film's competing for the Golden Lion this year are The World to Come, starring Casey Affleck and Vanessa Kirby, and Pieces of a Woman, starring Kirby and Shia LaBeouf, plus the Frances McDormand-starring Nomadland from director Chloé Zhao (The Rider and Marvel's upcoming The Eternals).
"Nomadland is a brave and touching journey into a world that exists under the radar of mainstream social consciousness," said Venice International Film Festival Director Alberto Barbera. "It is a film that acquires particular meaning in a moment of pandemic induced seclusion, proving that values like mutual support and a strong sense of community can save us from solitude, failure, and despair."
Meanwhile, Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino will screen his new documentary, Salvatore Ferragamo: The Shoemaker of Dreams, out of competition alongside Nathan Grossman's Greta Thunberg doc, titled Greta.
See the full Venice lineup below:
Opening Night
Lacci, Daniele Luchetti (Out of Competition)
Competition/Venezia 77
In Between Dying, Hilal Baydarov
Le Sorelle Macaluso, Emma Dante
The World to Come, Mona Fastvold
Nuevo Orden, Michel Franco
Lovers, Nicole Garcia
Laila in Haifa, Amos Gitai
Dear Comrades, Andrei Konchalovsky
Wife of a Spy, Kiyoshi Kurosawa
Sun Children, Majid Majidi
Pieces of a Woman, Kornel Mundruczo
Miss Marx, Susanna Nicchiarelli
Padrenostro, Claudio Noce
Notturno, Gianfranco Rosi
Never Gonna Snow Again, Malgorzata Szumowska, Michal Englert
The Disciple, Chaitanya Tamhane
And Tomorrow the Entire World, Julia Von Heinz
Quo Vadis, Aida?, Jasmila Zbanic
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
Out of Competition (Fiction)
Lacci, Daniele Lucheti
Lasciami Andare, Stefano Mordini
Mandibules, Quentin Dupieux
Love After Love, Ann Hui
Assandira, Salvatore Mereu
The Duke, Roger Michell
Night in Paradise, Park Soon-jung
Mosquito State, Filip Jan Rymsza
Out of Competition (Nonfiction)
Sportin' Life, Abel Ferrara
Crazy, Not Insane, Alex Gibney
Greta, Nathan Grossman
Salvatore, Shoemaker of Dreams, Luca Guadagnino
Final Account, Luke Holland
La Verita Su la Dolce Vita, Giuseppe Pedersoli
Molecole, Andrea Segre
Narciso em Ferias, Renato Terra, Ricardo Calil
Paulo Conte, Via con Me, Giorgio Verdelli
Hopper/Welles, Orson Welles
Out of Competition - Special Screenings
30 Monedas, Episode 1, Alex de la Iglesia
Princesse Europe, Camille Lotteau
Omelia Contadina, Alice Rohrwacher Jr.
Horizons
Apples, Christos Nikou
La Troisième Guerre, Giovanni Aloi
Milestone, Ivan Ayr
The Wasteland, Ahmad Bahrami
The Man Who Sold His Skin, Kaouther Ben Hania
I Predatori, Pietro Castellitto
Mainstream, Gia Coppola
Genus Pan, Lav Diaz
Zanka Contact, Ismael El Iraki
Guerra e Pace, Martina Parenti, Massimo D’Anolfi
La Nuit Des Rois, Philippe Lacôte
The Furnace, Roderick Mackay
Careless Crime, Shahram Mokri
Gaza Mon Amour, Tarzan Nasser, Arab Nasser
Selva Tragica, Yulene Olaizola
Nowhere Special, Uberto Pasolini
Listen, Ana Rocha de Sousa
The Best Is Yet to Come, Wang Jing
Yellow Cat, Adilkhan Yerzhanov
Venice Days Lineup (runs concurrently with the Venice Film Festival)
Honey Cigar, Kamir Aïnouz
The Stonebreaker, Gianluca and Massimiliano Serio
Mama, Li Dongmei
Residue, Merawi Gerima
Preparations to be Together for an Unknown Period of Time, Lili Horvat
Oasis, Ivan Ilkic
My Tender Matador, Rodrigo Sepulveda
Conference, Ivan I. Tverdovskij
The Whaler Boy, Philipp Yuryev
200 Meters, Ameen Nayfeh
Saint-Narcisse, Bruce LaBruce
Nightwalk, Malgorzata Skumowksa (Short Film)
In My Room, Mati Diop (Short Film)
