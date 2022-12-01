Vanessa Lachey Mourns Sudden Death of 'NCIS Hawai'i' Writer Yakira Chambers

Vanessa Lachey is mourning the loss of a beloved staff writer on her hit CBS show, NCIS: Hawai'i.

The 42-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday and penned a moving tribute to Yakira Chambers, who reportedly died last week while out shopping with her mom in Newport Beach, California. Lachey, who portrays Jane Tennant, the first female Special Agent-in-Charge of the field office in Hawai'i, remembered Chambers as a talented writer who exquisitely elevated her character on the show.

"It’s been a difficult week for our NCIS Hawai’i Ohana as we mourn the sudden loss of one of our talented writers, Yakira Chambers," Lachey began the caption in a post that included a photo of Chambers and another of an empty writer's chair. "All of the stories you see us bring to life on screen, started in the writing room and Yakira specifically wrote some of my favorite moments. She always wrote my character, Jane Tennant, as a strong badass woman and mother."

She continued, "It was important to her… and us. Her voice was powerful, and it will be missed greatly. My heart goes out to her family and loved ones who are currently figuring out life as this has left them in an unexpected precarious position. They’ve set up a GoFundMe page. Any small donation would be appreciated (link in my Bio). I am still at a loss and have hugged my babies even tighter than usual. Yakira, I will miss you, we will miss you… Rest In Love My Beautiful Angel. 🕊️."

According to Deadline, Chambers died last Wednesday. She was 42. The family told the outlet that the preliminary cause of death is acute asphyxia. Deadline reported Chambers was out with her mother shopping when she suffered breathing complications before collapsing.

The outlet also reported that the show will honor Chambers in a January episode and on the same week of a three-hour NCIS universe crossover.

Chambers, one of 12 writers selected for the prestigious ViacomCBS Writers Mentoring Program in 2020-2021, also had some acting roles, including Insecure, The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl and M.O. Diaries.