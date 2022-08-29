Vanessa Lachey and the 'NCIS: Hawaii' Cast Goof Off in Season 1 Bloopers (Exclusive)

When the cameras start rolling, it's all business on the set of NCIS: Hawaii. But sometimes, long days at work bring out the goofy side for the stars of the CBS drama.

ET exclusively premieres a sneak peek at the season 1 gag reel, as featured in the upcoming season 1 DVD release, and the cast -- led by leading lady Vanessa Lachey -- sure knows how to have a laugh when they flub their lines or get the case of the giggles in the middle of a scene!

From Lachey struggling to say her lines during a windy afternoon by the beach to co-star Tori Anderson delivering a piece of dialogue in a hilariously suggestive way, prompting her scene partners to laugh, the minute-long first look is definitely a mood booster to kick-start the week. Watch the exclusive bloopers above.

The gag reel is part of the special features included in the six-disc NCIS: Hawaii: Season 1 DVD set, which has over 45 minutes of bonus content -- from featurettes to deleted scenes -- as well as all 22 episodes from the freshman season.

Season 1 follows Special Agent Jane Tennant (Lachey) and her unwavering team of highly skilled field agents -- Kai Holman (Alex Tarrant), Jesse Boone (Noah Mills) and Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami) -- and tech specialist Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon), as they work together to balance duty to family and country, while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the sun-drenched island paradise itself.

NCIS: Hawaii: Season 1 is available on DVD on Tuesday, Sept. 6.